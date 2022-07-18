Kathleen (Kate) O' Sullivan, Tullamore, Ballybunion, Co Kerry.

Reposing at her home in Tullamore, Ballybunion on Thursday evening from 5-8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Asdee on Friday morning for 12 o’clock, Requiem Mass, followed by internment afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Family Information: The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kate) O’Sullivan, Tullamore, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry.

Died peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of Tralee General Hospital. Beloved daughter of Marian and Jerry, sadly missed and dearly loved by her sister Maria, her brother Paddy, brother-in-law Tom Batt, sister-in-law Deirdre, nieces Rebecca and Leanne, nephew Johnny, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE