Kathleen (Johanna) Healy (neé Woulfe), The Hill, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, and late of Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Kathleen’s home on Monday at 10.15 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The National Council for the Blind of Ireland.

Family information

Kathleen passed away peacefully, following a brief stay in the tender care of the staff at Milford Care Centre, on Saturday, October 15th 2022.

Kathleen, loving wife of the late Peter, adored and cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, is very sadly missed by her loving son Nelius, daughters Carmel (Quirke), Breda (Murphy) and Martina (McAuliffe), daughter-in-law Mary Jo, sons-in-law Maurice, John and Liam, her twelve adored grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis