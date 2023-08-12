Advertisement

Kathleen Hussey

Aug 13, 2023 10:00 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen Hussey

Kathleen Hussey Bracaragh Caherdaniel and late of Oxford England.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Home Waterville on Monday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Most Precious Blood Castlecove, arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem mass for Kathleen Hussey will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery.  Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus