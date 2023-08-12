Kathleen Hussey Bracaragh Caherdaniel and late of Oxford England.
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Home Waterville on Monday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Most Precious Blood Castlecove, arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem mass for Kathleen Hussey will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Advertisement
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Sunday local GAA fixtures & resultsAug 13, 2023 09:33
2 Kerry academy sides play todayAug 13, 2023 09:32
Munster win in Interpros; England captain sent off in victoryAug 13, 2023 09:18
Sunday Kerry cricket fixturesAug 13, 2023 09:33
Medals galore for Kerry at National Outdoor Master ChampionshipsAug 12, 2023 17:33