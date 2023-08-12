Kathleen Hussey Bracaragh Caherdaniel and late of Oxford England.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Home Waterville on Monday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Most Precious Blood Castlecove, arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem mass for Kathleen Hussey will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.