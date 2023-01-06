Kathleen Horan

Ballinclemessig, Ballyheigue. Tralee

Funeral arriving to St. John's Church Causeway Monday at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 11.45am livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/ Ballyduff website followed by burial in the Holy Family Cemetery Balllyheigue

Special Requests: Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway