Kathleen Healy, Clounamon, Ballylongford.

Died peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Friday November 15th 2024.

Cherished wife of John Joe. Beloved mother of Kevin and Barry. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Mary. Adored grandmother of Niamh, Oisin, Darragh and Sasha. Deeply regretted by her extended relations and her wide circle of friends.

Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Ann.

Kathleens family would like to thank the staff of the CCU in University Hospital Kerry for the wonderful care they gave to Kathleen.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street Ballylongford, on Sunday evening 17th November from 5pm-7pm. Requiem Mass for Kathleen will take place on Monday 18th November at 12 noon in St. Michael The Archangel Church, Ballylongford followed by interment afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery.