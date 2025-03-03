Kathleen Harty née Harty, Lisduff, Ballyheigue and late of Manor Close, Tralee; passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the staff of Áras Mhuire Nursing home, Listowel. Predeceased by her loving husband John, her parents Thomas and Hannah (Ballylongane), brothers Maurice (Mossy), Thomas (Sonny) and her sister Anna. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her children Eamon, Anne, Tom and Maura. Brother Mikey Joe (Montreal), sisters Lilian (Kildare) and Bernadette (Dublin). Sons-in-law Kevin and Kieran, daughter-in-law Mali, brothers-in-law John and Tommy, sisters-in-law Cathy and Kathleen. Remembering her recently deceased sister-in-law Kathleen and brother-in-law Michael (Mike). Her loving grandchildren Fred, Nina, Hannah, Kyle, Aidan and Dara, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway (V92AE86) on Tuesday 4th March from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Kathleen on Wednesday in St. John's Church Causeway at 12pm livestreamed on St. John's Church followed by burial in The Holy Family Cemetery Ballyheigue.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Aras Mhuire Nursing Home https://arasmhuirenursinghome.com/