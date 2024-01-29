Kathleen Galvin née O'Sullivan, Goulanes Castlecove and formerly of Scart Cross Farranfore.

Kathleen passed away peacefully on January 28th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dan (September 2023), her parents Catherine and Michael, brothers Patrick and Nolie, sisters Maureen and Peggy. Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered by her children Ann Marie, Kathy, Donal, Linda and Eileen, her adored grandchildren Aoibheann, Sean, Niamh, Ciara, Katie, Daniel and Billy, daughter in law Dinah, sons in law Derek, Peter and Gene, brothers Dan Joe and Michéal, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, relatives and her many friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville on Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of The Most Precious Blood Castlecove arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery. Family flowers only.