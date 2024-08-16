Kathleen Duggan, Derry, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on August 15th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Jerry and Julia and nephew James. Kathleen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews Jerry and Timmy, niece Maria, cousins, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday, August 18th, from 2.30pm to 4.00p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Kathleen being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.