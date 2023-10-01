Kathleen Doyle née Phillips of St Mary's Terrace, Killarney. Beloved wife of Billy, dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons Aidan and Colm, daughters Vanessa and Jacinta, her much loved grandchildren Stephen, Conor, Darren, Hannah, Liam, Matthew and Clara, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends and the staff and residents at Killarney Nursing Home.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Tuesday at 1.40pm for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Killarney Nursing Home, Patients Fund.