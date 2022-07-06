Kathleen Dineen

Passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 8th 2022, predeceased by her husband Charlie, sister Mary, brothers Johnny, Jerry and Sonny, daughter in law Phil. Sadly missed by her loving family Helen, Tony, Ian and Cormac, daughters in law Helen and Eileen, son in law John, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister in law, brothers in law, kind neighbours and friends.

May she rest in Peace

Lying in repose in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballydaly, on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Millstreet. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, Tralee.

House strictly private please