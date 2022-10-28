Kathleen Dee (née O'Sullivan)

Ballyline East, Ballylongford, / Kilmorna, Kerry.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on this Sunday evening, October 30th, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Kathleen will take place on Monday morning at 11.30am. Funeral Immediately afterwards to Relig Mhichill Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Kathleen’s family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also please.

House Strictly Private Please.

Family Information: The death has taken place of Kathleen Dee (née O’Sullivan) of Ballyline East, Ballylongford and late of Trien, Kilmorna who died peacefully on Saturday morning October 29th surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Kerry University Hospital Tralee. Kathleen is pre deceased by her beloved husband John. Kathleen is deeply regretted by her heartbroken family of son John, daughters Sheilanne, Catriona and Ann Marie, son-in-law Jerome. A very dear and sadly missed grandmother of Nancy and Sally and a very dear and loving sister to Eileen and Donie O’Sullivan (Trien, Kilmorna), She will be dearly missed by her beloved sister-in-law Bridget Marron (Chicago), Ann Schmid (Indiana), Nora Tracy (Tuam) and Margaret O’Sullivan, nephews, family relatives and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Advertisement

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE