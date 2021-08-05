Kathleen Daly née O’Sullivan, Balleen, Waterville and formerly of Coomaspeara.
Removal from Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.10am to Lohar Church. A private family funeral requiem mass will take place at 11am, followed by burial in Coad Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
charles o' connellAug 6, 2021 08:08
I offer my condolence to the Daly family on the death of Kathleen, From Charles O' Connell London ex Dromid.
Thomas fentonAug 6, 2021 11:08
rest in peace Kathleen condolences to all the daly& osullivan family
sean o shea Nottingham UKAug 6, 2021 12:08
Sincere sympathy to the daly family. Rest in peace kathleen.
Angela and Mícheál HallisseyAug 6, 2021 12:08
Our sincere sympathy to Jimmy and all the Daly and O Sullivan families on the death of Kathleen.R. I. P. Kathleen was always a kind and friendly lady.
