Kathleen Daly née O’Sullivan, Balleen, Waterville and formerly of Coomaspeara.

Removal from Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.10am to Lohar Church. A private family funeral requiem mass will take place at 11am, followed by burial in Coad Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.