Kathleen Daly née O' Sullivan, Knockbrack, Firies and formerly of Abbeydorney.

Kathleen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her parents Catherine & Thomas and her brother Tom.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband John, sons and daughters; JoeJoe, Catherine, John, Noreen, Thomas, Chris, Anthony & Carol, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her dearly loved grandchildren and great-grandchild, brothers Donie, Mike & Christy, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Thursday evening (Feb. 6th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday morning (Feb. 7th) to St. Carthage's Church, Kiltallagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.