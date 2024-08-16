Kathleen Corcoran (née Herlihy)

Kathleen passed away peacefully on the 15th August 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Patrick, daughter Josephine and sister-in-law Mary Herlihy. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her husband Timmy, daughters Ina, Mary and Michelle, sons-in-law Niall O'Connell, Mike O'Sullivan and Denis O'Connor, her much cherished and adored grandchildren Saoirse, Cillian, Aoife, Micheál, Ciara, Oisín, Emily, Finán and Chloe, brother John Herlihy and sister Mary Herlihy, nieces Ciara and Siobhán and their husbands and grandnephews, her wonderful and kind neighbours and many dear friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral