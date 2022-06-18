Kathleen Collins nee Noonan of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, and formerly Dromcolliher, Co. Limerick .

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (20th June) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace

Family information-

Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Michael, Mark & Laura.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sarah-Louise, Shane & Emma Rose, brothers Ned & Seán, sister Bridie, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law Sinead & Angela, nephews & nieces especially Eileen, her relatives and many friends.