Kathleen Collins nee Noonan of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, and formerly Dromcolliher, Co. Limerick .
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (20th June) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace
Family information-
Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Michael, Mark & Laura.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sarah-Louise, Shane & Emma Rose, brothers Ned & Seán, sister Bridie, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law Sinead & Angela, nephews & nieces especially Eileen, her relatives and many friends.
Recommended
Travel programme featuring Kerry to be aired to millions of US viewersJun 18, 2022 17:06
Rooftop solar panels set to be exempt from planning permissionJun 19, 2022 15:06
RIP former Kerry footballer Moss O’ConnellJun 19, 2022 17:06
Planning permission sought to extend North Kerry schoolJun 19, 2022 18:06
Kerry-based writer scoops prestigious literary awardJun 19, 2022 16:06