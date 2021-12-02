Kathleen Casey (nee Casey), late of Cappagh, Killavullen and formerly of Direen, Scartaglin and Ballydesmond.

Passed away peacefully on 4th of December 2021 in her 93rd year in the tender loving care of the staff of Araglen House Nursing Home Boherbue surrounded by her four loving grandchildren. Wife of the late Jack and mother of the late Bridie and son-in-law Mick Buckley. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Irene Cronin, Brenda Hourigan, J.J. Buckley and Micheál Buckley, nephews, nieces, her 12 adored great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

Reposing at her granddaughter Irene Cronin’s House Carraganes, Ballydesmond (P51 PD35) on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Reception into St. Patricks Church Ballydesmond on Monday at 11.30am for requiem mass at 12 noon, which will be live streamed www.musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live/ followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.