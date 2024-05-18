Kathleen (Caleen) Crowley (nee Kelly), Dunkerron, Kenmare.

On the 18th of May, 2024, Kathleen (Caleen), in her 96th year, passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff in Kenmare Nursing Home and surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, grandson Mike, daughter-in-law Bernie and her brother Brendan. Loving mother of Tomás, Mary (Foley), Ann (Carolan), Michael, Kate (Crowley-Holland) and Paul. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sons, daughters, her 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary (Doherty) and Ann (Chambers), daughters-in-law Jennifer and Margaret, sons-in-law Kevin, Bernard and John, brother-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening (May 20th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Kathleen (Caleen) will take place on Tuesday morning (May 21st) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://www.kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.