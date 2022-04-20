Kathleen Brown

Cluin Ard, Ballyvalley, Tralee, Co. Kerry and late of Curraheen.

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday 22nd April 2022, from 7.30pm to 9.00pm.

Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Saturday 23rd April at 10.00am , arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen, Tralee at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

Enquiries to Hogan Funeral Home Tralee