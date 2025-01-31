Kathleen Barton of Ballyhorgan, Lixnaw and Killarney Nursing Home; died peacefully on 29th January 2025, beloved sister of Jennie, Margaret and the late James, Noreen and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nieces Martina & Emily, cousins, relatives and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Saturday morning at 10:45 am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 11:00 am (streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream
Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Rest in Peace.
