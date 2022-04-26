Katherine Teahan (nee Murphy)
Counguilla, Scartaglen and formerly of Kilsarcon, Currow and Cragg, Castleisland
Reposing on Thursday from 7pm until 8.30pm in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.
Burial afterwards in St. Michaels Cemetery Kileentierna Cemetery.
Peacefully, on the 26th of April 2022, in the care of the staff in Cork University Hospital. Formerly of Kilsarcon Currow and Cragg, Castleisland. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Tim, daughter Saoirse and sons Arcon and Jack, brother Joe (Knockeendubh) and brother-in-law Pat.
