Katherine O'Herlihy 26 Main Street Castleisland and formerly of Ranelagh Dublin and Dunboyne Co. Meath .
Peacefully on August 10th 2024 with her family by her side , under the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry . Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kitty and her nephew T.J. . Sadly missed by her loving brother Timothy , her much adored nephews and nieces Michael, Léan, Shane and Maureen , grand-nephew Conor and grand-niece Katie, all extended family ,relatives, neighbours and many friends most especially Breda and Anthony Griffith and Maureen Fallon.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
No flowers by request , Donations to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland
HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE
