Apr 11, 2022 15:04 By receptionradiokerry
Katherine Barrett née Flanagan, formerly of Portroe, Co. Tipperary, Kilmoyley, Co. Kerry and Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Wednesday at 12 noon where the Requiem Mass for Katherine will be celebrated at 12:30 pm (streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley/). Interment afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Family information- 

Beloved wife of the late Brendan and dear mother of Cormac, Paula, Finuala and Pádraig. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Madison, Brianna, Conor, Thomas, Fintan, Rory, Faye and Tess, sons-in-law Mark and Charles, daughter-in-law Mary-Marie, sister-in-law Ellen, nieces Eleanor, Elaine and Annette, nephews John, Tony, Brendan, Sean and Aidan, relatives and friends.

