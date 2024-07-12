Kate Kenny (nee O'Keeffe) Cahernard, Castleisland and formerly of Bawnaglanna, Currow.

Peacefully at home on July 12th 2024 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Frank (Francie). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her adored family, Ted, Maureen and Margo, son-in-law Tim Healy, her cherished two grandchildren Adam and David, sister-in-law Peg, brothers-in-law, nephew Donal, nieces Mairead, Noreen, Cathriona and Aileen, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering today her deceased parents Dan and Margaret O'Keeffe and her brother Hugh O'Keeffe.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.

Advertisement

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland