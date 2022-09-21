Kate ‘Kathleen’ Murphy, Dunrine, Lawlor's Cross, Killarney and late of Tounnanough, Kilcummin
Peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, her beloved husband Michael, children Cillian, Ruth, Conor, Deborah and Luke and their partners Jess, Brendan, Enrico, Kieran and Gemma, brothers Timothy, James, Michael and John, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many good friends and her colleagues at Southern Scientific. "May Kate Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. The Requiem Mass for Kate will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Recommended
Killarney man has been sent forward for sentencing relating to theft chargesSep 21, 2022 13:09
Kerry businesses urged to engage immediately on revaluation of propertiesSep 22, 2022 08:09
Kerry County Council responds to reports it received over €4 million from Shannon LNGSep 21, 2022 17:09
Three Kerry businesses honoured at All Ireland Irish Restaurant AwardsSep 21, 2022 13:09
Gardaí at scene of minor crash on N21Sep 22, 2022 08:09