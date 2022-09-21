Kate ‘Kathleen’ Murphy, Dunrine, Lawlor's Cross, Killarney and late of Tounnanough, Kilcummin

Peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, her beloved husband Michael, children Cillian, Ruth, Conor, Deborah and Luke and their partners Jess, Brendan, Enrico, Kieran and Gemma, brothers Timothy, James, Michael and John, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many good friends and her colleagues at Southern Scientific. "May Kate Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. The Requiem Mass for Kate will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.