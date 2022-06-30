Advertisement

Kate Higgins (nee Staunton)

Jul 3, 2022 09:07 By receptionradiokerry
Kate Higgins (nee Staunton)

Kate Higgins (nee Staunton), Knockdown, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Carrowmore, Barnatra, Co. Mayo and Harbourne Birmingham.

 

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm, followed by

 

removal to the church of Our Lady of the Visitation, Ballyhahill.

 

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon.

 

Advertisement

Kate will be laid to rest with her loving husband Liam in Holycross Cemetery, Athea

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus