Kate Higgins (nee Staunton), Knockdown, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Carrowmore, Barnatra, Co. Mayo and Harbourne Birmingham.

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm, followed by

removal to the church of Our Lady of the Visitation, Ballyhahill.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon.

Advertisement

Kate will be laid to rest with her loving husband Liam in Holycross Cemetery, Athea