Kate Higgins (nee Staunton), Knockdown, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Carrowmore, Barnatra, Co. Mayo and Harbourne Birmingham.
Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm, followed by
removal to the church of Our Lady of the Visitation, Ballyhahill.
Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon.
Advertisement
Kate will be laid to rest with her loving husband Liam in Holycross Cemetery, Athea
Recommended
Kite surfer rescued off Kerry coast this morningJul 1, 2022 17:07
Bathing prohibition notice for Ballybunion North and White Strand CaherciveenJun 30, 2022 13:06
Bathing restrictions on Kerry beaches liftedJul 2, 2022 17:07
Smiles and high fives at Ring of Kerry finish lineJul 2, 2022 17:07
Kerry mother seeks help locating bag containing information on daughter's cancer treatmentJul 2, 2022 15:07