Kary Bhamvra, 45 Ard Bhearna, Kenmare.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Joanne, loving father of Aisling and Molly, adoring grandfather to Isaac, son of Ajit Singh and Parkash Kaur Bhamvra, brother to Dalvi and Navpreet, uncle to Kabir, Angelle, Ishaan and Kareena. Dearly loved by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Kary will be sadly missed by his family, extended family, neighbours and many great friends and remembered fondly by all who knew him.

Requiescat in Pace

“Keep it Country”

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm - 8pm on Thursday (September 29th). Funeral Service at 2pm on Friday (September 30th) in St. Patrick’s Church, Bell Height, Kenmare.

Private Cremation Service at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Family flowers only please.

Kary’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.