Julia (Sheila) Underdown (née Heffernan)

Julia (Sheila) Underdown (nee Heffernan), (Cummeenboy, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and formerly of Mitchelstown, Co. Cork). On the 15th of May, 2024 Julia (Sheila) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mum of Winnie and the late Alex. Adoring grandmother of Teddy (Edward). Cherished sister of Grace, Pat and the late PaJoe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, grandson, sisters, Winnie's partner Declan and his daughters, brothers-in-law Paul and Charles, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (May 19th) from 4.00pm to 5.30pm. Julia (Sheila's) Funeral Service will take place in St Patrick's Church, Kenmare on Monday (May 20th) at 2.00pm followed by interment in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

House Private Please

Julia (Sheila's) family will celebrate her vibrant life by wearing colour to her funeral. Please feel free to join them.

Julia (Sheila's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.