The death has occurred of
Julia (Sheila) Underdown
(née Heffernan)
Julia (Sheila) Underdown (nee Heffernan), (Cummeenboy, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and formerly of Mitchelstown, Co. Cork). On the 15th of May, 2024 Julia (Sheila) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mum of Winnie and the late Alex. Adoring grandmother of Teddy (Edward). Cherished sister of Grace, Pat and the late PaJoe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, grandson, sisters, Winnie's partner Declan and his daughters, brothers-in-law Paul and Charles, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.
May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (May 19th) from 4.00pm to 5.30pm. Julia (Sheila's) Funeral Service will take place in St Patrick's Church, Kenmare on Monday (May 20th) at 2.00pm followed by interment in the New Templenoe Cemetery.
House Private Please
Julia (Sheila's) family will celebrate her vibrant life by wearing colour to her funeral. Please feel free to join them.
Julia (Sheila's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Recommended
Kerry County Council responds to research finding Kerry road repairs are more expensive than MayoMay 16, 2024 13:21
Man pleads guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply in North KerryMay 16, 2024 13:21
5 changes for Munster ahead of Edinburgh clashMay 16, 2024 12:52
Council reviewing "effective partnership" proposal from Rose of TraleeMay 16, 2024 13:21
Family in despair at addiction treatment for Tralee woman who stole charity box to buy heroinMay 16, 2024 13:21