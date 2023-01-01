Julia Sheila Scales nee Healy. Cromane Lower, Killorglin and formerly of Lios na Gaoithe Cromane Upper and Coventry.
Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6pm - 8pm
Removal Thursday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane where the Requiem Mass for Julia Sheila Scales nee Healy will take place at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin
No flowers please by request. Donations if desired to The St. Vincent de Paul Society.
House strictly private please
Family Information: Predeceased by her husband Stephen, daughter Elaine, parents, brothers, sisters nephew John William Healy & grandniece Margaret Redmond Hayes.
Deeply missed by her children Stephen, Marion & Kate(Adcock), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-great-grandnephews sister-in-law, relations, neighbours & many friends.
May She Rest In Peace.
Sheila's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
