Julia Scollard Nee MacCarthy

Glountane, Cordal East and formerly of Tournounagh, Gneeveguilla. Peacefully, on March 15th 2023, in the presence of her loving husband and family, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Dermot, her family Noreen Linehan (Ballydesmond), Sheila and Tom, son-in-law Mike, her adored two grandchildren Ryan and Kiara, her sisters Dora, Joan, Kitty, Mary, Helen,Tess and Mag, brothers Tim, Mike and Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

House Private Please

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Sunday evening, March 19th, from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral cortège will depart the funeral home on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please, donations, in lieu, to the Kerry Hospice