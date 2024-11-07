Julia McElligott, Kilcaragh, Lixnaw and late of Dysert, Lixnaw and New York. Peacefully, on November 6th, 2024, in the wonderful care of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland. Predeceased by her parents Richard and Hannah, her siblings Moss, Mackey, Tom, Mai, Bob, Noreen, Joanie and John, her nieces Margaret and Majella, her nephews Richard and Patrick. Julia will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother Denis, sisters Bridie, Kitty, Eileen, Margaret and Rose, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday, November 7th, from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Friday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Julia being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw, followed by burial afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust at https://kbrtrust.com