Julia Mary Casey (née Cronin),

Oct 28, 2024 12:34 By receptionradiokerry
Julia Mary Casey (née Cronin), Marian House, Kiskeam and formerly of Newquarter, Gneevegulla, Co Kerry.

Julia Mary passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2024 at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket in the excellent and compassionate care of Dana and her colleagues. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael John and son-in-law Ted. Much loved and loving mother of Patrick, Margaret, Julia, Batt, Mary, Joan and Michael.

Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Andrew, Patrick and Jim, daughters-in-law Lucy, Joan and Faith, 25 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, the late Colm’s wife Rita, friends and neighbours.        May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements:  Reposing at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam on Tuesday (October 29th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Requiem Mass on Wednesday (October 30th) at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kiskeam Cemetery.
Julia Mary’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/kiskeam.

Enquiries to Casey Funeral Directors Kiskeam  029 -76605

