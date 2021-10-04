Julia Horgan (née Ryder) Westport Co.Mayo, Ballymacthomas, Ballyseedy, Tralee and the United Kingdom.
Burial will take place in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee on Thursday 7th October at 3.00 pm. Current HSE guidelines and regulations with regard to funerals will be adhered to.
Enquiries to John at Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
