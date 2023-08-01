The death has occurred of Julia Healy, Railway Road (formerly Barnastooka, Kilgarvan,Co.Kerry).

Peacefully at Kenmare Nursing Home on August 1st. Predeceased by her mother Minnie, father Jack, brothers Denis, Danny, John and Timmie, sisters Nora (O'Suilleabhain), Mary (Shine), and Hannah (Hegarty), nephew Diarmuid O'Suilleabhain, and nieces Sheila O'Sulleabhain and Madge Hegarty. Deeply regretted by her many nephews and nieces, great neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Wednesday August 2nd from 6:00pm - 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday August 3rd in St Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan at 11am. The mass will be live streamed on Kilgarvan Parish Facebook Page. Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan.