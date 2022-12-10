Julia Dunworth (nee Murphy), Tullig North, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick and formerly of Knockanebrack, Lyreacrompane, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday, December 11th from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.

Arriving at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine on Monday, December 12th at 10.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Julia passed away peacefully, in her 94th year, in the presence of her family and in the care of the staff of Kilcara House Nursing Home on Friday, December 9th 2022.

Julia, wife of the late Jim and mother of the late baby Teddy, is very sadly missed by her loving sons Willie, Neil and John, daughters Hannah and Margaret, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace