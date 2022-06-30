JULIA (CHRISSIE) KING née Colgan

JULIA (CHRISSIE) KING nee Colgan of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (3rd July) from 8 to 9 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 1.30 where the Requiem Mass for Chrissie will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Cherished mother of Tommy, Paddy, Jer and Kieran and pre-deceased by her adored husband Garry (who died in October 2010).

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sons, sister Dolores, daughter-in law Susan, son-in-law Stef, grandchildren Laura, Gerrard, Victoria, Ashley, Stacey and Ian, great grandchildren Katelyn, Dylan and Rachel, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Nora, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.