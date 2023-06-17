Julia B (Shelia) Keating, Cloughane Carhan, Cahirciveen & London peacefully on the 30th April 2023 in London. Pre-deceased by her parents John & Mary, brothers Timothy (Tadhg) & John-Paul, sisters Mary Keating, Kathleen Keating - Hussey, & Joan Keating-McCarthy. Sadly missed by her sisters Ann Aufiero, Rosaline O' Flynn, Terry Greene, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives & friends. May Julia B (Sheila) Rest in Peace

Arriving to the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen, on Tuesday evening (June 20th) at 8-30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning (June 21st) at 11am followed by burial in Dromid Cemetery. The requiem Mass will be live-streamed via the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen