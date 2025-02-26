Joyce Parkinson, Kempston, Bedford, U.K. and Carhoonakineely, Tarbert. Joyce passed away peacefully but unexpectedly, in England on January 8th 2025. Joyce is predeceased by her parents Otto and Rachael (Queenie) (nee Fitzell) and her brothers Peter and Desmond and brothers in law John and Mick. Joyce will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her loving brothers Noel, Eric and Norman, sisters Enid and Iris, sisters in law Clare, Muriel and Teresa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends in both Ireland and the U.K.
‘Safe In The Arms Of Jesus’
Joyce will repose at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Friday evening (February 28th) from 6pm until 8pm. Joyce’s Funeral Cortege will depart Carhoonakineely at 11:30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church of Ireland for Service at 12noon. Interment to follow in the adjoining Churchyard.
House strictly private at all times.
Family flowers only.
In lieu of flowers anyone that wishes to make a donation may do so to the British Heart Foundation.
Joyce’s Funeral Service may be viewed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/share/14Uxt7eWWW/.
