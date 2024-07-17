Joyce (Babs) Smyth (nee Tessyman), Lauragh, Killarney and Taobh Linn, Kenmare.

On the 16th of July, 2024 Joyce (Babs) passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph's Nursing Home and surrounded by her loving family. Loving mum of Frances, Suzanne, Clíona, Risteárd and Peter. Adoring granny of Emma, Alannah, Amy, Laura, Finbar, Caoimhe, Kevin, Jessica, Richard, Harry, Tomás, Aidan, Laoise, Teegan and Odhran. Predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick), brother Edwin Tessyman, brother-in-law Rev Fr James Smyth, sister-in-law Sr Kathleen Smyth.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers Bruce and John, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Gretta, daughter-in-law Noreen, Peter’s partner Breda, Frances' partner Eddie and Clíona’s partner William, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (July 18th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Joyce (Babs) will take place on Friday morning (July 19th) at 11.00am in St Killian’s Church, Lauragh followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.

Joyce (Babs’) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.