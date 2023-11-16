Joseph Raymond, Ciepierski, Castlegregory and formerly Staten Island, New York, USA, passed away on the 15th November 2023, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife Mary, their children Melissa, Máire and Brian, sons in law James and Jeroen, daughter in law Konstantina, his two grandsons Milo and Grayson, and his dogs Roxie and Tala. His kind heart and infectious good spirit will be fondly remembered by wider family members, friends and neighbours.

His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Palliative Care Unit UHK for their unwavering support and compassionate care during Joseph’s illness. Your kindness brought him comfort and our family solace. Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home at Cloghanenode, Castlegregory, (V92 C8E2) this Friday, 17th November, from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, 18th November, in St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory, at 12.30pm which will be livestreamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com. Burial afterward in Killiney Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit UHK.

Enquiries to Sean or John, Lynch’s Funeral Home Castlegregory or Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee.