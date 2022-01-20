Josie Ann Browne Kilconly Ballybunion

Special Requests: Please refrain from shaking hands

Family Information: In her 98th year, Josie Ann ( retired SRN ) died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and carers in Lystoll Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by her loving parents, Sarah and John, her brothers, Patrick and Robert, her sisters, Mai and Nell. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her cousins, work colleagues, kind neighbours and friends

Rest in Peace

Josie Ann will be reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday evening from 5.00 - 6.00pm Please refrain from shaking hands.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Monday 24th at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion