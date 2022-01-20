Josie Ann Browne Kilconly Ballybunion
Funeral Details: Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday evening from 5.00-6.00pm
Requiem Mass in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Monday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in Killehenny Cemetery
Special Requests: Please refrain from shaking hands
Family Information: In her 98th year, Josie Ann ( retired SRN ) died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and carers in Lystoll Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by her loving parents, Sarah and John, her brothers, Patrick and Robert, her sisters, Mai and Nell. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her cousins, work colleagues, kind neighbours and friends
Rest in Peace
Josie Ann will be reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday evening from 5.00 - 6.00pm Please refrain from shaking hands.
Requiem Mass will take place in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Monday 24th at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion
Recommended
Planning granted for 33 apartments in KillarneyJan 20, 2022 09:01
Majority of COVID-19 restrictions end at 6am tomorrowJan 21, 2022 17:01
Kerry thalidomide survivors welcome Health Minister's change of mindJan 21, 2022 13:01
Mass held for young Kerryman seriously injured in crashJan 21, 2022 13:01