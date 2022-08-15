Josephine Stack née Lyons, Connolly Park, Tralee and late of Dromartin, Ballyduff, suddenly on 14th August 2022. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her son Padraig and daughter Jeanette (Quirke) and their father Eamon, daughter-in-law Anna, son-in-law Adrian, her cherished grandchildren Kayleigh, Chelsea, Brayden, Elanna and Paula and great-granddaughter Eva, sisters Eileen, Margaret and Bridget, aunts Cathy and Peggy, brothers-in-law Sylvie, Tom Joe and Joe and her close friend Mary Healy, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing Wednesday 17th at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11 o' clock live streamed on the following link, SS. Peter and Paul's Church, followed by burial in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.