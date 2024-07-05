Advertisement

Josephine O'Connell née Lynch

Josephine O'Connell née Lynch, Woodlawn Park, Killarney and formerly of Ballycrovane, Eyeries, Cork and Charlton Road, Kenton, England.

Josephine passed away peacefully at home in the tender care of her loving daughter Mary and son John and with the compassionate assistance of the Palliative Care Team University Hospital Kerry.

Josephine is pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael. Sadly missed by her children Michael, Mary, Raymond, Ursula, Owen and John, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Kieran, Colin, Laura, Rory and Toby, brother-in-law Brendan (USA), sister-in-law Maria, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours in Woodlawn Park and many friends.  "May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home this Monday the 8th of July from 5:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

