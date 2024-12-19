Josephine Lyons (née Scanlon)

Josephine Lyons, Derry, Listowel and formerly of Dirha Cottages, Listowel, Co. Kerry, passed away suddenly on Monday 16th December, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband William, son Kevin, daughter Linda, son-in-law Fergus, daughter-in-law Catherine, her adored grandchildren, Amy, Jane, Emily and Alex, Amy's partner Killian, sisters Rena, Bridie and Betty, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives, friends and neighbours.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening, December 20th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Josephine being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Due to Josephine's love of horse racing, donations, if desired, to the "Injured Jockeys Fund" at www.irishinjuredjockeys.com .
