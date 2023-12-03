Josephine (Josie) Stack née Christie, Droumcunnig, Abbeydorney, and late of Finglas, Dublin , peacefully at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her family on December 2nd 2023. Predeceased by her husband Mikey and her infant children Michael and Denis, brother Bosco and sister. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her children Theresa, Bernedeete, Seán, Leo, Margaret, Elizabeth and Patrick, grandchildren James, Karen, Naomi, Seán and Robin, sons- in- law, daughter- in- law, sisters, sisters- in- law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Monday December 4th at The Day Chapel St. Bernard's Church Abbeydorney from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Josie on Tuesday morning at 11 o' clock live streamed https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery Abbeydorney.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway.