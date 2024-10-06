Josephine (Josie) McAulliffe (nee O'Brien) St James Gardens ,Killorglin.
Passed away peacefully on 3rd October 2024 at University Hospital Kerry
Deeply mourned by her loving husband JJ , her sister Patricia (Patsy), brother-in-law Den Joe (Newmarket), O'Neill and O'Brien families ,
nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
May She Rest In Peace .
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) on Sunday 6th October from 4.30 p.m to 6.30 p.m.
Funeral will arrive to St James Church, Killorglin on Monday 7th October for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin, Co. Kerry.
Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
