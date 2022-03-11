Joseph M. Looney, Dromhuhig, Killarney and formerly of Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening (St Patricks Day) from 4pm to 6pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

Family Flowers only by request, donations if desired to Cork University Hospital.