Joseph Landers, Clifton, New Jersey, USA and late of Glenoe, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on September 4th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Mick and Nora Landers, sister Theresa Druback, brothers Gerald, Johnny, Billy and Brendan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, his children Maureen, Joe and Tara, sons-in-law Louis and Mario, daughter-in-law Farnaz, grandchildren Brett, Joey, Mario, Aidan and Sarah, great-grandchildren Dalton and Carmine, sisters Sheila Doyle and Helen Enright, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 8th September, in Clifton, New Jersey, with a Memorial Mass for Joseph being celebrated in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Monday, 19th of September, at 7.30 p.m.