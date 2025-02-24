It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Joseph (Joe) Slattery, Glendahalan, Ballyheigue who passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in the tender care of the palliative care unit of UHK surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mamie, his sister Bridie and parents Maria and Jeremiah Slattery.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons and daughters, Jeremiah, Marie, Catherine, Michael and Breda, brothers Diarmuid and Brendan, sister-in-law Eileen, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Veronica, sons-in-law Mike, Edward and Donagh, nephews and nieces, his 16 grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Leaba I measc na naomh go raibh aige.

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Tuesday 25th February from 6pm - 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue at 11.30am and burial afterwards to the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK.

Advertisement

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue