The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) O’Donoghue of Kimego West, Cahersiveen. Peacefully, in the excellent care of The Kerry Specialist Palliative Care team in UHK and in the company of his loving family.

Much loved husband of Mary and devoted father of Joe, Deirdre and Patrick. Joe will be sadly missed by his son-in-law Martin, Joe’s partner Liz and Patrick’s partner Linda, his much-adored grandchildren Lexie, Ellis, Seán, Lily, Cillian and Luke and the wider O’Donoghue, Curran and McGillicuddy families, his relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home in Kimego West on Tuesday, October 10th for family and close friends, and in Daly’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 11th from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.

Arriving to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church on Thursday, October 12th, for funeral Mass at 1:00p.m. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaolain. The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Unit, UHK.