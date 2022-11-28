Joseph (Joe) Martin 35 St. Stephen's Park Castleisland and ex Divanes Volkswagon Garage Castleisland.
Peacefully on November 28th 2022 in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Josie and his brother Jerome. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Sheila, his adored family Tommy, Charlotte, Brendan, Caroline and Des, daughters-in-law Lucy, Helena and Catherine, his cherished five grandchildren Danielle, Abigail, Conor, Seán and Kate, sisters Breda and Mary, brothers-in-law Bob and Peter, sister-in-law Charlotte, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends especially his work colleagues at Divanes Garage Castleisland.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Joe will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland.
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
